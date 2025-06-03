Rain, heavy at times, likely Tuesday with cooler temperatures

Tuesday will be a noticeably cooler day than Monday thanks to clouds and rain which will be likely through much of the day.

A cold front will slide through the area during the morning hours with ripples of energy moving along it leading to widespread rain which could be heavy at times. Rain is expected to gradually wind down during the mid-to-late- afternoon with a few lingering showers possible into the evening hours. A thunderstorm is also possible, but instability and energy will be limited. Any severe weather will likely be confined to portions of far Northeast Iowa and Southwest Wisconsin where there is a low-end threat of a strong thunderstorm or two.

Total rainfall amounts of 1.00″ to 1.50″ is likely for much of Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa with pockets up to 2.00″ possible.

It’ll be a breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 25 to 30 mph at times. The wind will lighten through the evening.

High temperatures for the day will occur during the morning hours with many communities in the 60s and low 70s. Once the front passes, cool air will fill in with temperatures likely falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon before falling further into the lower 50s by Wednesday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy.