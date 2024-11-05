Rain, chilly temperatures expected on Election Day

A storm system will slide through the area on Election Day Tuesday leading to rain and chilly temperatures.

A low pressure system will track from southern Iowa to northeast Iowa and into central Wisconsin through the day.

The Weather First area will be on the northwest, or colder, side of this system so expect temperatures to remain fairly steady and chilly in the mid-to-upper 40s before falling by late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures on the southeast, or warmer, side will likely climb into the low-to-mid 50s which will be across northeast Iowa with some 60s possible in southwest Wisconsin.

Moisture and energy will wraparound this system as it pushes through the area leading to rain throughout much of the day. It won’t be a heavy rain, but more steady at times. Expect rain to end by mid-to-late afternoon setting up a dry, but cloudy evening.

Rainfall amounts of around 0.25″ to 0.75″ is likely for much of the area by the time the system pulls away.

Clouds will break a bit late Tuesday night with temperatures expecting to drop into the mid-to-upper 30s by Wednesday morning.