Quiet weather expected Thursday with sunshine, mild temperatures

Thursday will be another day filled with sunshine, and although it won’t be quite as warm as the last several days, temperatures are still expected to be milder than average.

High pressure centered over the Upper Midwest will lead to a northeast flow off the Great Lakes bringing in some cooler air, but temperatures will continue to run mild with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

There will be a light northeast-to-east breeze around 5-15 mph.

The quiet weather continues into Thursday night under a clear sky with high pressure lingering overhead. It’ll be a cool, calm and comfortable night with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s by Friday morning.