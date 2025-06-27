Quiet weather expected Friday with clouds clearing late

Quiet weather returns to the Weather First area on Friday after a couple of days that brought repeated rounds of showers and strong thunderstorms.

The day will start with some areas of patchy fog and pockets of mist. Clouds will gradually break heading into the middle-to-late afternoon hours as high pressure nudges in bringing some dry air into the region.

Temperatures are expected to be below average for late June with afternoon highs ranging from the middle 70s to around 80°. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s so there will be some noticeable humidity.

The wind is expected to be light out of the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will be partly cloudy through Friday night. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop across the Dakotas and track southeast into Minnesota. It’s possible that if they hold together that they could sneak into the area by Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s by morning.