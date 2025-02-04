Quiet, very cold Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day in almost two weeks as temperatures will be well below average for early February.

Temperatures will range from 15° to 20° for afternoon highs. However, a light wind will make it feel much colder as wind chills will likely be in the single digits throughout the day.

There will be some sunshine at times, but plan on a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky.

Quiet weather will continue through Tuesday night with temperatures not expecting to drop that much as they’ll fall into the lower teens by Wednesday morning.