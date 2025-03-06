Quiet, sunny Thursday with near average temperatures

Thursday will be a much quieter day than Wednesday as the storm that brought the snow and strong winds is long gone.

The day will be filled with plentiful sunshine, and despite the snowpack from Wednesday’s storm, the higher March sun angle will still be enough to warm temperatures near or slightly above average with highs expecting to be in the middle-to-upper 30s with a few places possibly touching 40°.

The wind will also be much lighter at around 5 to 10 mph out of the west.

Clouds will start to build into the region Thursday evening as a quick-moving storm system passes through Central Iowa. Light snow is possible across North Iowa late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s by morning.