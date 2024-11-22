Quiet, seasonably cool weekend ahead

Quiet weather will linger through the weekend with seasonably cool and near-average temperatures.

Clouds will be stubborn and tough to break as the week comes to a close. A few sprinkles are possible on Friday along with a cloudy sky and temperatures expecting to reach the middle-to-upper 30s for highs. A few breaks in the clouds are possible by later afternoon and evening as high pressure to the west tries to nudge further east bringing dry air into the area.

Temperatures will inch up a degree or two on Saturday as highs are expected to reach the upper 30s to near 40° under a partly sunny sky.

Clouds hang around again on Sunday as a mostly cloudy sky is expected. Temperatures will climb a few more degrees as a light west wind helps drive in warmer air as highs climb into the lower-to-middle 40s.

A cold front will slide through late Sunday night into Monday morning with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. However, the bulk of any precipitation is expected to stay north, but temperatures will cool down into the lower 30s for highs to start the week.