Quiet, seasonably cool temperatures expected Friday

The week will end on a quiet note with seasonably cool and near average temperatures for early April.

Clouds will once again be overhead through much of the day with very little, if any sunshine. However, southwesterly flow will bring in some milder air leading to a warmer day with temperatures expecting to be around average for early April as highs climb to near or in the lower 50s by late afternoon.

The wind will be much lighter than it has been over the last few days. It’ll be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

A system to the south may be close enough to bring a light shower chance for far Northeast Iowa and far Southeast Minnesota by late afternoon and evening.

A cold front will approach from the west and pass through late Friday night into Saturday. Precipitation and forcing is expected to weaken as it makes its way into the area although some sprinkles of flurries can’t be ruled out with temperatures falling into the lower 30s by Saturday morning.