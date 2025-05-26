Quiet, mild Memorial Day with increasing clouds

Memorial Day will be a mild day with sunshine to start, but clouds will be on the move and increase through the day as a sign of more moisture arriving ahead of an approaching storm system.

The day is expected to be dry with any rain holding off likely until late overnight into Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb to near or in the lower 70s by late afternoon. Dew point temperatures will be in the 40s so despite the warmth, it’ll be a comfortable day for any outdoor holiday activities or events that are planned.

The wind will also be light out of the east between about 5 and 15 mph.

The sky will stay mostly cloudy through Monday night with the chance of a shower late overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 50s.