Quiet, but colder Tuesday with sunshine

Quiet and sunny weather will continue on Tuesday, but it will be a noticeably colder day as Canadian air has made its way into the area behind a passing cold front.

Other than some passing clouds, there will be plentiful sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 40s which is still above average (upper 30s), but will be around 15-20° colder than Monday’s highs.

The wind is also expected to be much lighter out of the north around 5-15 mph.

A few clouds will pass through on Tuesday night as the quiet weather remains with temperatures expecting to drop to near 30° by Wednesday morning.