Quiet and warm Wednesday with mix of sun, clouds

The warm and quiet weather will continue into Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds.

A storm system churning over the Central and Southern Plains will push some clouds north into the area. High pressure situated over the Upper Midwest will keep dry air in place with some sunshine still able to squeeze through the clouds, however the clouds will likely be thicker near and south of I-90 into North Iowa. Any late-day showers will likely remain south of the area into Central Iowa.

Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average with afternoon highs climbing into the low-to-middle- 70s.

There will be a light northeast breeze around 5-15 mph although some gusts may reach up to 20 mph at times.

Any clouds will clear through Wednesday night with plentiful sunshine returning on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 40s by Thursday morning.