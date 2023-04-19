Public hearing set for Bob’s Trailer park closure

(ABC 6 News) – With dozens forced to find somewhere else to live, a public hearing has been set for Bob’s Trailer Park in May.

It is meant to review the park owner’s closure statement and assess the impact the park’s closing could have.



ABC 6 News has reported on several issues this trailer park faced before including the public health and safety concerns related to a compromised water system.

In February, several residents say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay.