Preparations are underway for fireworks this Fourth of July; what you may need to consider before buying

(ABC 6 News) – As the Fourth of July fast approaches, many are flocking to the firework stands and stores in order to put on their own at home displays. With this in mind, there are a few things to consider before celebrations begin this weekend.

The first thing to consider is if the fireworks you plan to set off are legal. Many fireworks, including aerial and explosive fireworks are banned in Minnesota. Some fireworks, however, are illegal in Minnesota, but legal in Iowa, such as bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers.

In Iowa, there has been a change in city regulation for firework displays July 3 and July 4 as well. In the past, cities could regulate usage of fireworks on private property within city limits. This year, however, Iowa cities can no longer do so.

Time limits are still in place, but as long as an individual is on private property with property owner permission, they can launch fireworks in the state of Iowa. These time limits are 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. July 3rd, and 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. July 4.

“Before they could completely say no and now, they can’t, so now on those dates, citizens, as long as they are on private property, they can’t be on any public property or anything like that, they can shoot those days” said Katie Mostek, Vice President of Flashing Thunder, a firework store in Mitchell, Iowa.

The regulation change mentioned above does not apply in Minnesota.

Safety is another thing to consider this holiday weekend. Operating fireworks while under the influence of alcohol is strongly discouraged. Children operating any kind of firework should also be closely supervised to prevent any accidents.

In Minnesota alone, two deaths related to firework usage have been documented since 2019, with 132 firework-related injuries.

“I would say make sure anything that’s going to go up in the air is on a nice flat surface so it doesn’t tip over, and then making sure you have some water on hand whether it be a pail of water or something like that where if something were to catch on fire you can quickly put the fire out” said Mostek.

A full list of fireworks legal and illegal in Minnesota can be found here: Fireworks safety | Minnesota Department of Public Safety

For more information on the Iowa regulations changes, click here: Iowa Legislature – BillBook