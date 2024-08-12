Power restored after outage in Northeast Rochester on Monday

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: As of late Monday morning, all power has been restored to the homes affected by a power outage in Northeast Rochester, according to a Facebook post from Rochester Public Utilities.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

PREVIOUS STORY:

According to Rochester Public Utilities Facebook Page, there’s a power outage in Northeast Rochester.

According to RPU’s outage map, as of 6:15 Monday morning there were 2,096 people affected. The company says crews are “looking into” the situation, and no other information has been given at this time.