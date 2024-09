ABC 6 NEWS — Alliant Energy has a scheduled electrical outage for its customers in Northwood, Iowa set for 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 8.

According to a Facebook post from Worth County Government, the planned outage will affect customers east of 5th Street North and North of Central Avenue in Northwood, going to the northeast end of town.

Currently, Worth County says that it’s estimated power will be restored by 2 p.m. on Sunday.