Plane forced to land at Rochester International Airport
(ABC 6 News) – A plane headed for Wisconsin was forced to make an unplanned landing at the Rochester International Airport.
According to airport officials, the King Air aircraft departed from Columbus, Nebraska and was headed to Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The plane with 7 people on board was able to land without incident at approximately 9:26 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Airport officials would not confirm if the plane was experiencing any mechanical issues.