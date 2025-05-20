Periods of rain through Wednesday along with much cooler than average temperatures

A slow-moving storm system will impact the Weather First area through Wednesday leading to periods of rain along with much cooler than average temperatures for late May.

Moisture and energy will continue to surge north into the area with widespread rain likely through Tuesday morning before the main heavy rain bands shift north of the area as a surface low pressure tracks into Northeast Iowa. The heaviest rain will likely occur during the morning hours before tapering off to light showers or drizzle at times through the afternoon into Tuesday night.

The rain band will start to shift back south on Wednesday with periods of rain likely through the day before coming to an end late Wednesday night.

Total rainfall amounts of 1.00″ to 3.00″ is likely for much of Southeast Minnesota with 1.00″ to 2.00″ likely across much of North Iowa. Widespread flooding is not expected although ponding on roads, in ditches and farm fields is possible. Rises on streams in rivers is also likely, but should remain in their banks.

Tuesday will be a windy day with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph possible at times. It’ll be a chilly day with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs which is around 15° to 20° below average for late May.

The wind will be much lighter on Wednesday as the surface low moves closer to the area, but temperatures will again remain cool with highs around or in the lower 50s with occasional showers.