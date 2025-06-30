Pay Stations to replace individual meters in Rochester Government Center lot 

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester has announced parking payments at the Government Center lot will transition from individual meters to two centralized multi-space pay stations. These new stations are located near the flagpole and along the 4th Street SE sidewalk. The new pay stations are the same models currently used in other City-owned and operated surface parking lots and accept coins or credit/debit cards.

Parking meters are enforced from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

How to Pay at a Pay Station:

Locate one of the two pay stations.

Enter your parking stall number.

Select the amount of time you’d like to purchase.

Make payment using coins or credit/debit cards.

How to Pay with ParkMobile App

Download the ParkMobile app on your phone or go to app.parkmobile.io in your phone’s browser.

Make sure your vehicle’s license plate in the app matches the one parked in the lot.

Enter the parking lot’s Parking Zone number (posted on signs).

Complete your payment on your phone.

How to Pay with ChargePoint (For Electric Vehicles)