Pacelli Catholic Schools remembers 9/11 victims

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been 22 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. While gone, they are certainly not forgotten.

Pacelli Catholic Schools in Austin is honoring the victims on Monday with its Field of Flags event.

A prayer service will be held as well as the Field of Flags on the schools’ green space. The prayer service will kick off at 9:15 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes.

The Field of Flags is setup by a team of volunteers.