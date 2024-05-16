P-Tech funding restored through education amendment

ABC 6 NEWS — A one-of-its-kind program will continue in Rochester, thanks to an amendment added to the Minnesota Education Finance Bill.

Rochester’s P-Tech program was established in 2020, with the goal of connecting students to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — or STEM — jobs through hands-on work experiences and mentorships. Originally, the program was funded for either four or six years.

In the initial draft of the education finance bill, funding for P-Tech would be phased out over the next year. However, following a show of public support and a push from Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester), funding for the bill was restored in an amendment to the bill.

According to a press release sent by the Senate Republican Communications Department, the program will receive at least $500,000 annually, through the life of the amendment.

Nelson issuing a statement in that release which says, “P-TECH has been and must remain a program that transcends the partisan rancor. I look forward to this model continuing its mission to empower future leaders.”