Owners of Anderson Farm speak out

(ABC 6 News) — The owners of Anderson Farms are speaking out against their dogs being taken from their property back in February.

15 dogs were seized from the Leroy farm turned turned dog breeding operation over concerns that the dogs were being malnourished and living in kennels with urine and feces, according to court documents.

The animals were taken to the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley for rehabilitation.

Elham Alayyoub, 45, and Donald Anderson, 89, the owners of the farm, each charged with 3 misdemeanor charges of overwork/mistreat animals–torture; 3 charges of overwork/mistreat animals–deprive of food or shelter; and 3 charges of overwork/mistreat animals–cruelty.

The couple said that they reached out for help after two of their dogs had died from what they believed was poisoning.

A judge ruled on April 30 that the couple would not be getting the dogs back.

14 of the dogs were adopted out, but one, named Smokey, had to be put down because he was showing signs of aggression.

“He wasn’t just scared of the situation and just when you approached him he’d back off, or back into a corner, may snap, or aggress or growl, he was actually actively coming at staff,” Dr. Graham Brayshaw, Chief Medical Officer from the Animal Humane Society, said.

But the Anderson couple said that when Smokey was in their possession he was the only dog that was allowed in their room and was nor aggressive.