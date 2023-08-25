One taken to hospital after Mason City apartment fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 24 5th Street SW Friday morning.

At about 1:37 a.m., fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from an apartment.

According to the MCFD, the building’s sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived — but the interior of the apartment received fire, smoke, and water damage with no spread to other units.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MCFD, and other building residents were able to return to their apartments.

The scene was cleared at about 4:23 a.m.