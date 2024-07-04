One injured in Rockford, Iowa crash

ABC 6 NEWS — One person was injured in a crash in Rockford, Iowa when a motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of a car.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a crash at about 6 P.M. on July 3. The release states that Pedro Gallego, 32, was driving north on Zinnia Avenue when he attempted to make a three-point turn. Jean Dow, 19, was travelling south on the road, when she crashed into the passenger side of Gallego’s car.

The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office says Dow was treated and released on the scene, where she suffered non-life threatening injuries. Dow was uninjured, and was cited at the scene for driving with a suspended license, failure to provide proof of financial liability and stopping on the paved part of a highway

The Iowa State Patrol, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Mason City Fire Medics also assisted at the scene.