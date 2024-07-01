One dead after motorcycle crash in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says that one motorcyclist is dead following what appears to be a single-vehicle crash in Rochester.

According to a press release sent by OCSO, at approximately 7:30 P.M. on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a crash near Bamber Valley Hills Lane Southwest in Rochester. OCSO says that a group of motorcyclists informed the deputies that one rider who was accompanying them sped off in front of them, and the group lost sight of him. Deputies were able to locate the victim and his vehicle in a tree line.

The sheriff’s office says that the victim, who they only identify as a 20-year-old male, was found unresponsive and transported to the hospital, where he would be pronounced dead.

Further information about the victim is being withheld by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office until notification of family members.

ABC 6 News will provide more updates to this story as they become available.