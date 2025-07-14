One dead after motorcycle crash in Blue Earth County

(ABC 6 News) – Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Ronald Remme of Waterville, MN, died after a serious motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation suggests Remme was going south on County Road 161 in Danville Township when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. First responders preformed life-saving measures, but he died on the scene.

BECSO says Remme was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was also alone and there were no witnesses. The crash is still under investigation.