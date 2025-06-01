One dead after crash in Wabasha County

(ABC 6 News) — One person is dead after a crash between a pickup truck and an off-road vehicle in Wabasha County.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 6:46 p.m. on Friday, May 31 near County Road 67.

A Dodge Ram Truck and a Polaris RZR collided. The Polaris was carrying a driver and one passenger. The 24-year-old driver of the Polaris was pronounced dead on scene.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the crash, and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with reconstructing the scene.

No further details are available at this time. There is no indication of the condition of the driver of the Dodge Ram Truck or the passenger in the Polaris.

The Plainview Police Department, the Elgin Fire Department and Elgin Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo One Helicopter, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.