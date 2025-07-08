Olmsted County to open lottery applications for cannabis mezzobusinesses next week

(ABC 6 News) — Olmsted County soon will open the registration lottery application for cannabis mezzobusinesses.

The applications open on Monday, July 14, and representatives from interested businesses will have 10 business days to apply.

Under state law, Olmsted County may issue up to 14 licenses, two of which are reserved for mezzobusiness registrations.

According to a release from the county, if Olmsted County receives more applications than the allotted two registration slots, a public lottery will take place to determine which applicants will receive a mezzobusiness registration.

To be eligible for a mezzobusiness registration, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Submit a complete registration lottery application by 5 p.m. on July 25, 2025.

Undergo a background check through the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management.

Provide proof of a pending state-level mezzobusiness license application.

Demonstrate that a business location is secured and available for use upon receiving a county registration.

Submit all relevant business formation documents.

The application period will close at 5 p.m. on July 25. A non-refundable $100 lottery application fee must accompany each mezzobusiness application