Olmsted County hosting rabies vaccination clinic 

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Public Health will host their 67th annual rabies vaccination clinic Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The event will be held in collaboration with local veterinarians. It’s an opportunity to protect our pets, families, and community from the threat of rabies.

“Pet owners have a significant responsibility in ensuring the health and safety of their beloved companions and the broader community,” explains OCPHS Sanitarian Megan West. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the clinic to protect their animals—and their neighbors—from rabies.”

Rabies is a viral disease primarily transmitted through the bites of infected animals. Additionally, it poses a significant risk to both animal and human health. Carriers include skunks, bats, and raccoons.

June 11, 2025, Clinic:

8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Jeff’s Little Store, 3335 Marion Rd. SE, Rochester with Veterinarian Dr. Larry Predmore

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 West Circle Dr. SW, Rochester with Veterinarian Dr. Larry Predmore

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Rochester Community and Technical College, 1925 Collegeview Rd E, Door H9, Rochester with Veterinarian Dr. Kimberly Rowley

8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Jeff’s Little Store, 5395 Highway 52 S, Rochester with Veterinarian Dr. Larry Predmore

Additionaly, OCPHS is offering a rabies vaccination coupon program, available throughout the month of June. Beginning June 1, you can obtain a coupon by visiting the OCPHS Facebook page and saving the coupon image. This coupon entitles the pet owner to receive a rabies vaccine for $20.

Coupon locations:

Byron Pet Clinic: 25 Frontage Rd NE, Byron; 507-775-6738

Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic: 115 Main St. S, Chatfield; 507-867-3610

Northern Valley Animal Clinic: 3309 Alberta Dr NE, Rochester; 507-282-0867

Stewartville Animal Clinic: 205 S Main St., Stewartville; 507-533-4225

Pet owners may add an exam or extra services. They are responsible for the cost of the rabies vaccine, any exam fees, and additional services.