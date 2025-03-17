Olde Brick House brings Irish flavor to Rochester for St. Patrick’s Day

Local restaurant aims to give patrons an authentic St. Patrick's day experience.

(ABC 6 News) – At the Old Brick House, preparations for St. Patrick’s Day started when March began.

The Rochester restaurant takes its patrons outside the Med City and across the Atlantic Ocean for an authentic Irish experience.

The place is dressed head to toe in wood that was handcrafted in Ireland before it was shipped across the ocean and put together in the restaurant.

Old Brick House bartender Chellie Miller said people pick up on the attention to detail.

“I get a lot of people that have been to Ireland themselves and every time they come in they say they can’t believe it, it looks just like an Irish pub over there,” Miller said.

Manager of the Olde Brick House said he had almost a full ton of corned beef has brought in for the big day, and right as you walk in, a green timer sits counting down the days until St. Patrick’s day.

He added it’s not out of the ordinary for his restaurant to bring in bands and bagpipes for the holiday.

“This will be our fifth year downtown and every year it gets bigger. I think our first year we were at a two-hour wait at our peak,” Miller said.

As for the drinks, you can expect to be served some favorites from Ireland like Guinness, Finnegan’s and Harp to name a few. The restaurant also makes its simple syrups and juices homemade.

Despite the dedication to Irish beer, patrons like Spencer Treptow appreciate the affordable food.

“If you look around the place, you would expect it’s some pretty pricey stuff, but no it’s pretty reasonable,” Treptow said.

The Olde Brick House is 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.