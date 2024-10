RPS Hiring Event

(ABC 6 News) Rochester Public Schools will be hosting a hiring event this Friday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edison Board Room (615 7th St SW, Rochester, MN 55902).

Positions they are looking to fill include:

Maintenance

Education Support Professionals (ESPs)

Transportation

Special education teachers

Health services, and more!

Walk-ins are welcome, and virtual and in-person interviews are available.

Sign up for a virtual interview.