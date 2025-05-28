Occasional showers Wednesday with cooler than average temperatures

A storm system meandering across the region on Wednesday will lead to occasional showers along with cooler than average temperatures for late May.

Moisture and energy rotating around an upper-level low pressure system sliding through the Upper Midwest will result in occasional light showers through the day. There will be some dry time so it won’t be an all-day rain. If enough daytime instability can materialize, a rumble of thunder would be possible.

Additional rainfall amounts will generally be around or under 0.10″ for most.

The rain and clouds overhead will once again lead to a cooler than average day with afternoon high temperatures around the middle 60s. The wind will be light out of the northeast around 5 to 15 mph.

A few showers may linger into the evening, otherwise plan on a mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 50s by Thursday morning.