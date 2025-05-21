Occasional showers likely Wednesday with continued cool temperatures

A storm system will continue to impact the Weather First area through Wednesday leading to cool temperatures and occasional light showers.

A slow-moving system will continue to churn across the Midwest on Wednesday. Moisture and energy pinwheeling around this system will be enough to keep occasional showers or light drizzle around through much of the day before it all ends late Wednesday night as the system gets pushed southeast of the area.

Additional rainfall amounts will generally be around or under 0.25″ for most communities.

Temperatures will continue to be cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s which is around 15° to 20° below average.

The one plus for the day is that the wind is expected to be light out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Any light showers will come to an end by late evening or early overnight into Thursday morning. Clouds will remain overhead with temperatures expecting to be around the lower-to-middle- 40s by morning.