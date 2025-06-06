Occasional rain chances over the weekend with near seasonal temperatures

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely through the weekend, but it won’t be a complete washout as there will be plenty of dry time for anyone with outdoor plans along with near average temperatures for early June.

A system is expected to pass through Central Iowa on Saturday where rain chances will be higher, however energy and moisture from this system will be close enough that a few spotty showers and some thunderstorms will be possible mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

A cold front will pass through late overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning leading to an additional round of showers and some thunderstorms. The front will be tied to a larger storm complex that will meander across the Upper Midwest heading into Monday wrapping around additional energy and moisture leading to periods of showers.

Despite the multiple rain chances over the next few days, rainfall amounts are expected to be fairly light with most communities likely receiving 0.25″ to 0.50″ from Friday through Monday. If any thunderstorms develop, amounts could be higher locally where they develop.

Temperatures are expected to hover slightly below average on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and night lows in the 50s. Monday will be much cooler with clouds and periods of rain as temperatures will likely not get out of the 60s for highs.