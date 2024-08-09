NWS confirms second Mower County tornado from Monday

The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse confirmed on Friday that a second tornado touched down in Mower County from Monday evening’s severe thunderstorms.

The NWS said the tornado touched down about 5 miles north of Taopi and was on the ground for about two miles. It was approximately 70 yards wide and touched down at 8:43 PM and lifted at 8:48 PM.

The brief path caused crop damage that was visible by observing satellite imagery. No other damage was reported.

The tornado was rated EF0 with estimated peak winds of 70 MPH.

The NWS said another tornado occurred in Mower County mainly in a farm field just north of I-90 about 7 miles east of Austin. Some tree damage also occurred to a farm.

