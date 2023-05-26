No arrests in SE Rochester stabbing case

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a stabbing at Parkside Mobile Home Park Friday morning.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the RPD, officers responded to lot #73 and found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen outside of the mobile home.

Moilanen said the man “was in and out of consciousness” but did not appear to have life-threatening wounds.

He was transported to Saint Marys Hospital by Mayo Clinic ambulance.

Moilanen said police believe the man was in a fight with a 37-year-old found in the mobile home, who allegedly stabbed him.

A woman in the mobile home also received a superficial wound while intervening.

Moilanen said there were no arrests Friday morning, as police do not know if the 37-year-old man allegedly stabbed the man in self-defense.