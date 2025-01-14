New wildfire warnings issued and more power is shut off as winds rise in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of people across Southern California faced new wildfire warnings Tuesday, and tens of thousands saw their power shut off as strong winds blew across the parched landscape around Los Angeles where two massive blazes have been burning for a week.

Santa Ana winds that began gusting over the mountains before sunrise were forecast to continue with enough force to carry fire-sparking embers for miles and stoke new outbreaks across a region where at least 24 people have already been killed.

“Life threatening and destructive and widespread winds are already here,” LA city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a news conference.

Much of Southern California was under an elevated fire risk, with crews on high alert across a 300-mile (482 km) stretch from San Diego to far north of Los Angeles. Facing the greatest risk were inland areas north of LA, including densely populated Thousand Oaks, Northridge and Simi Valley, home to more than 300,000 people, forecasters said.

Nearly 90,000 households lost electricity as utilities shut off power to prevent their lines from sparking new blazes.

Cars sit at an auto repair shop after they were destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong

A state of alert

Weary and anxious residents were told to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice. They remained vigilant, keeping an eye on the skies and on each other: Police announced roughly 50 arrests, for looting, flying drones in fire zones, violating curfew and other crimes.

Of those, three people were arrested on suspicion of arson after being seen setting small fires that were immediately extinguished, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell said. One was using a barbecue lighter, another ignited brush, and a third tried to light up a trash can, he said. All were far outside the disaster zones. Authorities haven’t determined a cause for any of the major fires.

Among nine people charged with looting was a group that stole an Emmy from an evacuated house, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

The biggest worry remained the threat from intense winds predicted to reach nearly hurricane force Tuesday in some areas. Now backed by firefighters from other states, Canada and Mexico, crews were deployed to attack flareups or new blazes. The firefighting force was much bigger than a week ago, when the first wave of fires began destroying thousands of homes in what could become the nation’s costliest fire disaster.

Kaylin Johnson and her family planned to spend the night at their home, one of the few left standing in her neighborhood in Altadena, near Pasadena. They planned to keep watch to ward off looting and to hose down the house and her neighbors’ properties to prevent flareups.

“Our lives have been put on hold indefinitely,” Johnson said in a text, adding that they cannot freely come and go because of restrictions on entering the decimated areas. “But I would rather be here and not leave than to not be allowed back at all.”

An unusual and ominous warning

Tuesday’s forecast included a rare warning: The winds, combined with severely dry conditions, have created a “particularly dangerous situation,” meaning that any new fire could explode in size.

Gusts will pick up strength in the evening and into Wednesday before decreasing, and red-flag warnings now up from Central California to the Mexican border will remain through most of Wednesday, weather service meteorologist Ariel Cohen said.

Packed and ready to go

Residents gathered up their pets and family photos in case they had to make a hasty escape. Tabitha Trosen said she was “teetering” on the edge, constantly fearing her neighborhood could be next.

“Our cats are ready to go. We have their carriers by the door prepped with their little stuffed animals and things like that,” Trosen said. “It’s like, how do I take care of myself, and what are the things that will ground me as a human and remind me of my background and my life and my family.”

Preparing for another outbreak

Planes doused homes and hillsides with bright pink fire-retardant chemicals, while crews and fire engines deployed to particularly vulnerable spots with dry brush.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials who were criticized over their initial response expressed confidence that the region is ready to face the new threat. The mayor said she was able to fly over the disaster areas, which she described as resembling the aftermath of a “dry hurricane.”

Winds this time were not expected to reach the same fierce speeds seen last week but could ground firefighting aircraft, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said. He warned that if winds reach 70 mph (112 kph), “it’s going to be very difficult to contain that fire.”

He urged people experiencing homelessness to avoid starting fires to keep warm and said they should seek shelter.

Wildfires on the rise across LA

With almost no rain in more than eight months, the brush-filled region has had more than a dozen wildfires this year, mostly in the greater Los Angeles area.

Firefighters have been jumping on small fires that pop up. One such blaze, in a dry riverbed near Oxnard Monday night, was quickly smothered. “We’ve got helicopters ready to go, to drop water on any new fires,” said Andrew Dowd, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department.

The four biggest fires around the nation’s second-biggest city have scorched more than 63 square miles (163 square kilometers), roughly three times the size of Manhattan. Of these, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena was roughly one-third contained, while the largest blaze in Pacific Palisades on the coast was far less contained.

Searching for victims

The death toll is likely to rise, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. At least two dozen people remained missing, he said Tuesday. Some people earlier reported as missing have been found.

Just under 90,000 residents in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, half the number from last week.

Hollywood on hold

Hollywood’s awards season has been put on hiatus because of the crisis. The Oscar nominations have been delayed twice, and some organizations have postponed their awards shows and announcements without rescheduling.

___

Watson reported from San Diego. Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press journalists Jaimie Ding and Lindsey Bahr in Los Angeles and Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.

