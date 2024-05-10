New Rochester Burlington donates to Longfellow Elementary School

Burlington Donates $5K to RPS

(RPS) – Rochester Public Schools accepted a donation of a $5,000 grant from Burlington through AdoptAClassroom.org as part of its grand opening on May 10. This donation was made to impact Longfellow Elementary School teachers to support classroom learning. We know RPS teachers often go above and beyond for our students and provide additional resources or creative projects for their classrooms but don’t always have the funding to do so.

Burlington selected Longfellow Elementary due to its proximity to its new store and to positively impact their neighboring elementary school. The grant funds will be divided among full-time Longfellow teaching staff to order supplies and materials for Longfellow students through AdoptAClassroom’s online vendor marketplace.

Amy Adams, principal of Longfellow Elementary, shared with Longfellow students, staff, and families that “Burlington is truly a caring company. They are committed to adding value to their communities by empowering people to live better lives and build better futures. Over their eight-year partnership with the national nonprofit organization AdoptAClassroom.org, Burlington has supported more than 1.3 million students nationwide, and we are happy to have our students be a part of it! We are truly grateful for this incredible donation for our students at Longfellow!”