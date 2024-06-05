New president announced for Austin Chamber of Commerce

(ABC 6 News)- Joe Bower will be taking over as president for the Austin Chamber of Commerce starting June 17.

Elaine Hansen, the current president, will be retiring after nearly six years of leading the chamber. Under Hansen’s leadership the chamber launched the Go! Austin Minnesota App and helped make events, such as the Ag Appreciation Cookout and Ladies Night Out, popular.

Bower comes with a background in leadership and management from his 15 years at Wells Fargo. He also has been involved with the chamber as the Chair on the Board of Directors.

“As a past Board Chair, I worked closely with Elaine. Her leadership has put the Chamber on a solid footing for continued growth and service to our members. I am honored to continue the momentum she has begun,” said Bower in a statement.

Bower said he will focus on continuing membership growth, enhancing member value and ensuring the chamber memberships reflect the diverse cultures and languages seen in Austin.