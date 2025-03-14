Near record warm Friday with evening thunderstorms, some possibly strong

Temperatures are expected to be near records for the day as a surge of warm air arrives ahead of a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Weather First area during the evening hours, some which could be strong.

A blustery southerly wind will gust up to 40 mph at times bringing in warm air and moisture helping temperatures climb into the low-to-middle 70s for afternoon highs which will be near or record breaking for some. The average high temperatures in mid-March is around the upper 30s.

The warm and moist air will allow instability to build through the day which will provide fuel for showers and thunderstorms. The majority of the day will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across portions of Southwest and Central Iowa by mid-to-late afternoon and form into an arcing line as they race northeast. They’ll likely arrive in North Iowa sometime between 6-7PM and into Southeast Minnesota thereafter.

A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible with damaging wind gusts (60+ mph) as the main threat. Hail and an isolated tornado are lesser threats.

Showers and thunderstorms will push out of the area by late evening. However, as the center of the storm passes overhead, it’ll swing some more energy and moisture through leading to the chance of additional showers late overnight into early Saturday.