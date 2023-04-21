National ‘Drug Take Back’ Day on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Amidst growing concern for the evolving opioid crisis, local hospitals and pharmacies are urging everyone to participate in the DEA’s National “Drug Take Back” day.

The event, hosted by Mayo Clinic, will be the first time since the pandemic people can come and drop off any unused or unwanted prescription medications. In 2019, over 11 hundred pounds were collected.

This Saturday, between 9 and 1 pm you can visit the drop-off location at the Gonda building’s west entrance. The events are free and anonymous. No questions will be asked.

Officials are reminding the community how important it is these drugs especially high-risk medications like opioids are properly disposed of.

“If they’re left undisposed, they could end up in the wrong hands and so unfortunately opioid use disorder as well as other substance use disorder is becoming a greater issue so disposing these medications could help get rid of these extra medications from our community,” explained Dr. Benjamin Lai, chair, Mayo Clinic’s Opioid Stewardship program.

Experts also say when these high-risk medications are not properly disposed of, it can have a harmful effect on the environment and water supply.

For more information or to find another collection site, visit HERE.