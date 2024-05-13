‘My Book Day’ in Rochester

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Rochester Risers Rotary Club will celebrate the 11th annual ‘My Book Day’ on May 13th and May 17th.

The celebration is a literacy initiative organized by the rotary club, Rochester Public Schools and Barnes and Noble Rochester, Minn.; with the goal of getting kids to read, through a show of community support.

Over the past couple weeks, first grade elementary school teachers have been reading a series of age-appropriate books to their students leading up to Monday’s event.

Of those schools, were able to choose their favourite book, which will be delivered to those students by the Rotary Club. Events like this are only meant to strengthen the literary skills that students already have.

“Student’s are really getting those strong foundational skills in the early grades, and so it’s really important that we keep giving them access to books and building that love of reading; so as they get older they continue to read,” expressed My Book Day Co-Chair, Danielle Knoll.

She goes on to mention, “Really that love of reading starts early on.”

It’s important to note, that high schoolers aren’t being left out either; and literacy is being emphasized not just at the beginning of a student’s education, but throughout.

“For every student, [teachers] are really documenting each week how they’re doing, what they’re progress is, how their reading fluency is improving; I don’t know if everyone would know how much individualization and personalized support there is,” said Heather Willman, Director of Secondary Academics of Rochester Public Schools.

Members of the Rochester Risers Rotary Club will be reading to students at Overland Elementary School at 9:45am Monday morning. They will also be reading again on May 17th.