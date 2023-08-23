Mower County lists cooling centers, number to call for cities without designated location
(ABC 6 News) – Mower County released a list of designated “cooling areas” for residents to visit during the heat wave Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 23-25.
The locations include public libraries and the occasional government building, listed below.
Residents in cities without a cooling area listed are encouraged to call the Mower County Needs phone line at 507-396-8227.
Mower County Cooling Centers:
City of Austin: Senior Center, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Senior Citizens Only
Austin Library, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily hours
City of Brownsdale: City Hall: Wednesday- 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday- 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday- 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Public Library: Wednesday- 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Thursday- 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday- 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
City of Grand Meadow: Public Library: Wednesday- 9am -5:30pm
Thursday- 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
City of LeRoy: Public Library: Wednesday- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday- 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
City of Lyle: City Hall: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
City of Rose Creek: City Hall: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
Mower County cities with no cooling center listed, residents encouraged to call 507-396-8227: Adams, Dexter, Elkton, Mapleview, Racine, Sargeant, Taopi