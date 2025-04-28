Mower County Humane Society hold successful supply drive

The Austin community showed out for animals in need by dropping off donations to the Mower County Humane Society on Sunday.

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin community showed out for animals in need by dropping off donations to the Mower County Humane Society on Sunday.

Thanks to local sponsors Dwell Realty Group and the Heichel Team, the drive collected donations of cleaning supplies, like paper towels and bleach, along with cat food and litter to help keep the shelter up and running.

MCHS says most of all, it needs donations of cash or volunteer time.

“It’s never too late to donate. So they take cash donations. You can drop off donations at any point in time. So just remember, there’s furry friends that really need your help and support,” said Kris Heichel with the Heichel Team.

If you want to adopt an adorable furry friend, you can check them out at the catio at the Humane Society in Austin.