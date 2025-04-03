‘Movers for Moms’ campaign helps Rochester Women’s Shelter

Two Men And A Truck Rochester is holding its annual "Movers for Moms" campaign to help the Rochester Women's Shelter.

The shelter covers 10 counties in Southeastern Minnesota and serves nearly 3,000 survivors of domestic violence each year.

The campaign runs through May 1 with the goal of filling 20 large boxes with much needed items like cleaning supplies, bed sheets, towels and household necessities.

For more a list of drop-off locations click here.