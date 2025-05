(ABC 6 News) — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Allamakee County on May 31 just before 8:45 a.m.

The Iowa State Patrol crash report says the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 76 when they hit a deer that was in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.