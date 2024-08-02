Motorcycle safety heightened with start of Sturgis Rally

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Let the fun begin. Many motorcyclists have begun hitting the road this weekend for the 84th annual Sturgis Rally making for a very crowded I-90.

“We always put out information around this time because today on I-90, you’re going to see a lot of motorcycles and people heading west to the rally,” said Mike Dougherty, the MN Dot spokesperson.

Dougherty expresses the importance of cars being on the lookout for more motorcycles.

“There are more motorcycles out on the road then maybe they traditionally see and so for everybody it’s just staying aware, being attentive to your driving, and paying attention to what’s around you,” Dougherty said.

Giving motorcyclists more space is also an important thing on the highway.

“Watching for them, knowing that they’re going to be moving in and out. They may be able to stop quicker than another vehicle so give them space to maneuver. Just essentially giving them space, being aware that they are around,” said Dougherty.

It’s a group effort.

Dougherty said, “We do see more increases in crashes depending on what types of traffic are on the road. So yeah it’s just everyone doing their role to keep things safe.”

One co-owner of a motorcycle store in Rochester also weighed in on the highway traffic situation this weekend. He said they do their best as a store to preach motorcycle safety.

“You can’t preach anything to anybody on any subject if they don’t want to listen or hear. About all we can do is try to make them aware of safety concerns, one about operating their machine, and two about traffic realities,” said Rick Lien.