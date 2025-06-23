Monday to bring chance of showers, thunderstorms with some possibly strong
An active weather week is expected with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with the first expected on Monday.
While a spotty shower is possible during the morning hours, the higher chance of showers and a few thunderstorms will come after lunchtime into the afternoon when a cold front passes through.
Instability, or thunderstorm energy, could be sufficient enough that a few stronger thunderstorms are possible with strong wind gusts up to 60 mph as the main threat. Heavy downpours are also likely where these thunderstorms develop. Hail is a lesser threat.
The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the Weather First area in a yellow Level 2 (of 5) risk for severe thunderstorms. The timing will be mainly between 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
It’ll be a warm and muggy day with high temperatures around or in the lower 80s with some middle 80s likely for areas where it’ll take the front a little longer into the afternoon to pass through.
A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible through the night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.