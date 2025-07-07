Monday to be quiet and warm, but comfortable

The first full week of July will start with quiet and warm temperatures, but fairly comfortable humidity.

Some patchy fog is possible until around midmorning. Otherwise, sunshine to start the day will give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon as skies become at least partly sunny.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for highs which is slightly above average for early July. Dew point temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s so the humidity will be noticeable, but not terrible.

The wind is expected to be light to calm throughout the day.

Clouds will thicken toward the late evening and overnight hours as a system approaches from the west. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop over the Dakotas and push into Western Minnesota by evening, however they will likely be in a weakening trend by the time they get to the Weather First area by late evening and overnight, although can’t discount some holding together as a boundary pushes through. The severe threat is expected to be higher across Western Minnesota with a low-end risk west of I-35 with thunderstorms posing a wind and hail threat if they hold together.

Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s by Tuesday morning.