Monday Night Football brings a spike to local businesses

The Minnesota Vikings will be facing the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. While it's a big night for football, it's also a big night for local businesses.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Vikings are ready to face the Chicago Bears during Monday Night Football. While it’s a big night for football, it’s also a big night for local businesses.

You probably know the scene, walk into a bar, it’s busy and then you look over and see football on the TV. That’s the usual scene for Brothers Bar and Grill in Rochester on Sundays and lately, Mondays. With the Vikings playing Monday Night Football, Owner Kevin Smoot says what usually is a slow Monday, turns into a busy one.

“It definitely brings in more people Sunday and Monday nights. We definitely see an increase when the Vikings are playing on Monday night. It’s got a positive impact. It’s not huge but you can definitely tell when the Vikings are Monday night. We sell a little more beer and chicken wings.”

Fast forward a few months from now when football season is over, Smoot says there’s a definite notice. Sunday and Monday nights become much slower when there’s no football.

Whether you’re looking to watch the game in person or on TV, the action all starts at 7:15 p.m. ABC 6 News will be live from U.S. Bank Stadium Monday night to cover the game as the Vikings take on the Bears in primetime.