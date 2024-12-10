MnDOT taking snowplow name submissions

(ABC 6 News) – MnDOT is looking for the next Blizzo, Edward Blizzardhands, Betty Whiteout or Snowbi Wan Kenobi. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is excited to invite the public to submit creative snowplow names for the agency’s fifth Name a Snowplow contest. Past winners have included names like Taylor Drift, Plowy McPlowFace, and The Big Leplowski.

Submission will be accepted though noon on Friday, December 20th. This year’s contest includes a few basic rules:

Past winners will also will not be considered. You can find a full list of past winners on our Name a Snowplow website.

Each person may only submit one name.

Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).

Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

MnDOT staff will review all the submissions, advance submissions that meet the guidelines above, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2025. The eight names that get the most votes will make their way onto a snowplow, one for each MnDOT district across the state.